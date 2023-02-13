Report: Officers justified in shooting at man near hospital

A new report says two Boston police officers who opened fire on a man who had what appeared to be a real gun near a city hospital three years ago, and who was later shot and killed by police following a car chase, were justified in their use of force and should not face criminal charges. The 54-page report by a special investigator was released Monday by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Two officers shot at Juston Root near Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Feb. 7, 2020. After a car chase and crash, he was later killed in Brookline by several officers who opened fire on him.

