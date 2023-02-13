New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand government has declared a state of emergency across the country’s North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle. Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said Tuesday that the declaration enables the government to support six regions and provide addition resources, The country was lashed by intense rainfall overnight that forced evacuations and brought widespread flooding, power outages and road closures. The state of emergency applies to the country’s largest city, Auckland, as well as the regions of Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay. Two weeks ago, Auckland was swamped by a record-breaking storm that killed four people. Weather authorities said the worst of the cyclone had passed by Tuesday.

