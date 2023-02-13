Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government plans to allow loyal civilians, including government employees and retired military personnel, to carry licensed firearms, but they must comply with orders from local authorities to participate in security and law enforcement actions. The announcement fanned fears of even more violence in a country wracked by what some U.N. experts have called a civil war. The decision to license guns is widely seen as a way for the military government to arm its supporters to support state security forces in battling pro-democracy opponents. The military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi two years ago, triggering widespread peaceful protests that turned into armed resistance after security forces used lethal force to suppress all opposition.

