Brazilian police arrest teenager in thwarted school attack

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil arrested a teenager accused of trying to attack a school with explosives while wearing a Nazi armband Monday in a small city outside Sao Paulo. The incident took place in Monte Mor, a municipality of 56,000 residents about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo. The city hall says nobody was injured. Sao Paulo police say the 17-year-old was arrested with explosives and a hatchet, and that he had been filmed removing these items from a car parked outside the school. School attacks are uncommon in the South American nation, but have happened with somewhat greater frequency in recent years.

