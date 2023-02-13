Biden to award Medal of Honor to Vietnam-era Army officer

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation’s top award for bravery on the battlefield. The honor will go to retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis nearly 60 years after Davis distinguished himself during the Vietnam War. President Joe Biden called Davis on Monday with the good news. Davis was recommended for the honor after he distinguished himself during a raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in June 1965. But the paperwork was lost. Members of Davis’ team have argued that race was a factor.

