Beijing eases meeting rule for US top diplomat in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (AP) — Beijing has dropped a requirement for the United States consul general to secure China’s approval before meeting officials in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong. The U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong said Tuesday that the new requirement to instead provide prior notice started in November. It replaced a previous arrangement that required the top diplomat to seek permission from Beijing’s foreign affairs office in the city before having such meetings. The rule relaxation would make it easier for the consul general to have direct exchanges with officials in the city as part of its normal diplomatic practice. The previous rule had been introduced in 2020 during heightened tensions between the U.S. and China.

