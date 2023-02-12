Virginia, Maryland, vie for new FBI headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in their state. The Washington Post reports that the jockeying is happening as the General Services Administration gets closer to a decision. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and most of the Virginia congressional delegation pushed this month for a site in Springfield, Virginia, rather than in Landover and Greenbelt in Maryland. In negotiations with Virginia congressional leaders, Maryland lawmakers secured language in a December federal spending bill that gave both states 90 more days to make final presentations to the GSA. Those consultations will begin in the coming weeks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.