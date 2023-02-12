Spain: Hundreds of thousands march for Madrid’s healthcare

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards have flooded the streets of Madrid to stage the largest protest yet against the regional government’s management of the capital city’s healthcare services. Over 250,000 people according to the central government railed in the city center. The protest was led by health worker associations and backed by left-wing parties, unions and normal citizens concerned with what they call the dismantling of the public healthcare system by the conservative-led government for Madrid’s region. Madrid’s regional chief Isabel Díaz Ayuso alleges that the protests are motivated by the political interests of left-wing rivals ahead of May regional elections across most of Spain.

