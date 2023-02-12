Prosecutor: Gang dispute led to shooting at Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor suggests a gang dispute led to a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded. Thomas Darman, an assistant state’s attorney, said during the suspect’s bail hearing Saturday that the 16-year-old suspect charged in the Dec. 16 shooting outside Benito Juarez High School asked one of the victims about his gang affiliation before he opened fire. A Cook County judge denied his bail and said life in prison is a possibility. The suspect is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.