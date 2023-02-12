Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota has shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife. Ernster says the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.