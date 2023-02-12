Arrests made in Louisiana mass shooting that wounded 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana’s capital city have arrested two people for a mass shooting that left 12 others wounded at a nightclub in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says two 19-year-olds were arrested Friday. Nikeal Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Jy’Shaun Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge. A dozen people were injured, and most sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting might have been targeted at one person who was at the nightclub.

