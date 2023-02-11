Texas dad convicted of murder in fatal shootings by teen son

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. A jury in Dallas found 34-year-old Richard Acosta guilty of capital murder on Friday for the 2021 shooting the day after Christmas. Prosecutors say Acosta drove his son to and from a convenience store in the Dallas suburb of Garland, where police say Abel Acosta shot four teenagers, killing three. Police say Abel Acosta remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. The jury rejected Richard Acosta’s testimony that he did not know his son had a gun or had shot anyone when he drove away from the store. Richard Acosta faces life in prison.

