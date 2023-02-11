Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal

CAIRO (AP) — Two officials say Sudan’s ruling military has concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country. They say the deal is now awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment. The officials did not provide further details. Sudan has been without a parliament since a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The country has been mired in political chaos since an October 2021 military coup derailed its short-lived transition to democracy.

