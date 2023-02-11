Proenza Schouler debut effortlessly cool looks at NYFW

NEW YORK (AP) — Known for notoriously dressing the It Girl, it came as no surprise when actor and fashion muse Chloe Sevigny opened the show for Proenza Schouler Saturday to a room packed with her celeb peers. The design duo behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, took fashion show attendees on a showcase of their reality and the spirit of the everyday woman Saturday at the Chelsea Factory for New York Fashion Week. Models could have easily walked off the runway and onto the New York streets in their effortlessly cool looks. Hernandez said he wanted a break from “Instagram clothes” or the flashy dressing often seen across social media.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.