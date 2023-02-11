Doctor says 57 killed in week of fighting in Somaliland city

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A doctor says at least 57 people have been confirmed dead in days of clashes between antigovernment fighters and Somaliland security forces in the disputed city of Las-Anod after local leaders said they wanted to rejoin the federal government of Somalia. The doctor directing a public hospital in Las-Anod told The Associated Press on Saturday that more than 400 people were wounded in nearly a week of fighting. Authorities in Somaliland, a region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country, announced a unilateral cease-fire on Friday night. But residents say skirmishes continue.

