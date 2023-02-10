US sanctions Bulgarian officials, firms for corruption
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on five current and former Bulgarian officials, as well as five entities accused of illicit personal gain and undermining the country’s democratic institutions. They also are accused of perpetuating “corrosive dependence on Russian energy sources.” Treasury undersecretary Brian Nelson says the U.S. supports Bulgaria “in its fight against both entrenched corruption and Russian influence, which undermine democratic institutions.” He added that corruption robs the Bulgarian people of hundreds of millions of dollars and hinders investment and economic growth.