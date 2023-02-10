Ukrainian boys team embracing respite from horrors back home

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — A 21-player boys hockey team of Ukrainian refugees aged 11 and 12 is enjoying the respite from the horrors back home while preparing to compete in the International Peewee Tournament in Quebec City on Saturday. Sean Berube has witnessed the change in the players’ demeanor in the two weeks since he completed putting the team together. Berube says they went from quiet and reserved to actually breaking into smiles and embracing their trip. The Quebec City businessman did much of the legwork in estimating he spent $20,000 of his own money crisscrossing Europe to assemble the team. He says the payback has been more than worth it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.