Protest against refugees in England turns violent; 3 arrests

LONDON (AP) — A protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England erupted into violence on Friday. Projectiles were thrown and a police van set aflame. Merseyside Police said three people were arrested over “incidents of disorder” near the Suites Hotel on Knowsley, near Liverpool. The force said there was an “initially peaceful” protest outside the hotel, as well as a counter-protest by demonstrators supporting refugees. Police said there were no reports of serious injuries but called the violence “completely unacceptable.” Local lawmaker George Howarth said “those demonstrating against refugees at this protest tonight do not represent this community.”

