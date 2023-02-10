New AI voice-cloning tools ‘add fuel’ to misinformation fire

NEW YORK (AP) — An altered video that shows President Joe Biden making comments that attack transgender people was created with a new generation of artificial intelligence tools. With just a few seconds of sample audio, anyone can use these tools to generate audio that mimics a person’s voice. While Hollywood studios have long been able to distort reality in this way, experts say the technology has been democratized without considering how it can fall into the wrong hands and be used to spread disinformation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.