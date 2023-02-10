Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A relative of Emmett Till is suing to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to Till’s lynching. The Black teenager’s torture and killing became a catalyst for the civil rights movement after his open-casket funeral in Chicago. Last June, a team doing research at a Mississippi courthouse found an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, now named Carolyn Bryant Donham. She’s in her 80s and has not commented publicly on calls for her prosecution. Till’s cousin Patricia Sterling sued the current Leflore County sheriff on Tuesday. The sheriff could not immediately be reached Friday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.