Lawsuit over man fatally shot by Indianapolis police settled

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a man fatally shot while being chased by a police officer in Indianapolis has been settled for $390,000. WRTV-TV reported Friday that the settlement was reached Jan. 31. The federal lawsuit was filed in June 2020 by Demetree Wynn, and named the city, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s chief and deputy chief, and the officer who shot Dreasjon Reed. The police department has said officers began pursuing Reed, 21, on May 6, 2020, after they saw someone driving recklessly. An officer later chased Reed on foot. Police have said the two exchanged gunfire. A grand jury declined to indict the officer.

