Judge finds Cayman Islands beauty queen guilty of assault

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Miss Universe Cayman Islands has been found guilty of damaging two cars and assaulting three people, including a police officer. Tiffany Conolly had pleaded self-defense in the October 2019 incident, in which authorities said she visited her ex-boyfriend’s home and assaulted him and his father and later a police officer. Conolly’s attorney also argued that the beauty queen was facing mental health challenges. Local media reported that a judge found Conolly guilty Thursday after stating that the evidence against her was “overwhelming.” Conolly’s attorney could not be reached for comment. Conolly is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

