Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem, killing two people, including a six-year-old, and injuring five others before being shot and killed. It’s the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital. Friday’s alleged car-ramming attack took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack outside a synagogue on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade. Medics identified those killed on Friday as a six-year-old boy and a man in his 20s.

