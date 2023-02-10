Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings

Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper has testified at his double murder trial that the she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths. Prosecutors were using Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson’s testimony Friday to explain why certain expected things — like bloody clothes — have not been put into evidence yet after three weeks of trial. Under cross examination, the housekeeper testified she never saw in Murdaugh’s wardrobe a large blue rain jacket that tested positive for a significant amount of gunshot residue. Simpson also says she was allowed to go in the Murdaughs’ home about 12 hours after the killings and clean up.

