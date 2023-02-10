First war, now earthquake: Many Syrians displaced again

BEIRUT (AP) — This week’s deadly quake has potentially displaced millions of people in war-torn Syria, many of them for the second time. The country’s 12-year-old uprising turned civil war had already displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million before the earthquake. The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday that as many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by Monday’s earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Among the hardest-hit areas in Syria is the last rebel stronghold in the northwest, home to some 4.6 million people, many of them internally displaced by the conflict.

By BASSEM MROUE, ABBY SEWELL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

