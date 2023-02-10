Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:44 AM

Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

KION

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor says in a statement that the vehicle was driven through the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin. Taylor says the vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before stopping. Taylor says the investigation is ongoing and unspecified charges are pending against the driver. No other information was immediately released.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content