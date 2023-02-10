Defense: Club Q shooting suspect visited before bloodbath

DENVER (AP) — A defense attorney says a person charged with fatally shooting five people and wounding 17 others at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last year was at the venue for more than an hour earlier that night before carrying out the mass shooting. Authorities have previously only said that Anderson Aldrich was seen pulling into a parking lot at Club Q just before midnight on Nov. 19, 2022, where they entered and immediately opened fire. The new timeline was revealed in passing during a procedural court hearing Friday by a defense attorney hoping to get an evidentiary hearing scheduled for later this month delayed.

