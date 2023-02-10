Battle of former diplomats in Cyprus’ presidential election

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A youthful foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier unconstrained by antiquated ideological and party lines will take on a veteran diplomat with broad voter appeal in a Feb. 12 runoff for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus. Former minister Nikos Christodoulides, 49, came out on top with 32% in the Feb. 5 first round. Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, clinched second place with a surprisingly strong showing of 29.6%. The new president will face the tough challenge of trying to revive stalemated peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots and ensuring a healthy economy amid intense public concern over soaring inflation .

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.