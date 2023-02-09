Wary residents return home after toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents forced to evacuate in Ohio after a train hauling chemicals derailed and later sent up a toxic plume are beginning to trickle home for the first time in several days. Some say they’re nervous about air quality inside and outside their homes. The mayor in the village of East Palestine says he knows people remain frustrated by lingering odors, but he says the Environmental Protection Agency is still conducting air testing and no dangerous levels have been detected. He also says the village’s drinking water system is being tested daily and remains safe.

By PATRICK ORSAGOS and JOHN SEEWER Associated Press

