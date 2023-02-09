UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022

LONDON (AP) — The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year, offering little help for 7 million households expected to struggle to pay food and energy bills. The Office for National Statistics said Friday there was no growth in gross domestic product during the fourth quarter of 2022. However it dodged a second consecutive quarter of contraction. The National Institute of Social and Economic Research projects that one in four U.K. households — some 7 million families — won’t be able pay food and energy bills from their post-tax income in the 2023-24 financial year, up from around one in five in 2022-23.

