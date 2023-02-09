Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has approved legislation designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly different than a version moving through the House chamber. Under the Senate’s bill, the words “drag show” are not explicitly stated. Instead, the legislation would expand the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee’s law to include that such “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors,” as defined in Tennessee’s obscenity law. The legislation then bans adult cabaret from taking place on public property or in a location where minors might be present.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.