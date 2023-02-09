South Africa’s Ramaphosa to address nation amid power cuts

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to convince the country that his government is addressing the nation’s dire electricity crisis and bleak economic outlook in his annual State of the Nation Address on Thursday. Ramaphosa will open a new session of Parliament in Cape Town as South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy, is reeling from prolonged power cuts and high unemployment levels. The high cost of food and fuel has also been cited as a major driver of the rising cost of living for the country’s Black majority.

