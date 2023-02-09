Second Maryland police officer shot as manhunt continues

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A second police officer in Maryland has been injured in gunfire as Baltimore County police continue searching for a suspect amid a large manhunt that began after a different officer was shot Wednesday. Police have not specified whether shooting Thursday was linked to the first one, which occurred while police were responding to a call for a person in crisis. Police say while the officers interacted with person he fired multiple shots, wounding one officer. The search continued into Thursday evening, when police ordered residents near the home in Cockeysville to shelter in place because the suspect had been spotted in the area. Around 9:30 p.m. officials said an officer had been seriously injured in another shooting.

