Russian diplomat says ties with US in ‘unprecedented crisis’

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia-U.S. relations are in a state of “unprecedented crisis” without any sign of improvement. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday that U.S. emphasis on increasing weapons supplies to Ukraine to ensure Russia’s defeat leaves no room for diplomacy. Ryabkov warned that the U.S. and its allies must carefully assess the risks stemming from supplies of increasingly powerful weapons to Ukraine. He rejected the U.S. argument that Russia’s refusal to allow the resumption of inspections of its nuclear facilities represents a breach of the New START treaty, the last remaining U.S.-Russian arms control pact. Ryabkov insisted that Russia respects the treaty but argued that resuming inspections wasn’t possible in the current environment.

