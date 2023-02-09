Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill allowing teachers to misgender their transgender students. They plunged into the culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a colleague whose transgender son died. The Senate Education Committee advanced the bill Thursday. Transgender advocates warned it would put transgender youths at greater risk. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg watched from the audience. She said later she wanted her colleagues to make the vote in front of her. Berg’s son, Henry Berg-Brousseau, was a transgender rights advocate who died last year at age 24. His mother says the cause was suicide.

