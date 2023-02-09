Police: 12-year-old fatally shot in stolen car by owner

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say a 12-year-old boy in a stolen car was fatally shot by the car’s owner last weekend. Police say the car’s owner found his car after using an app to track it and then got into an “exchange of gunfire” with at least one person inside the stopped car on Sunday. Police say the boy drove a few blocks away and they found him inside with a gunshot wound. Police believe other people that were in the car ran away before officers arrived. Police say they spoke with the car’s owner but he wasn’t arrested since the investigation was underway.

