Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign. He’s rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year. The effort by a group Pence founded called Advancing American Freedom will include digital ads, rallies, canvassing and perhaps radio and television spots. It comes as Pence is considering a 2024 Republican presidential campaign and as a federal court in Minnesota is scheduled next week to hear a case brought by parents of students in Linn-Mar Community School District outside Cedar Rapids.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.