NYC woman convicted in poison cheesecake identity theft bid

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman accused of feeding poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike in a bid to steal the other woman’s identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Prosecutors say a jury found 47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova guilty on Wednesday of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk with cheesecake that had been laced with a powerful sedative. Prosecutors say the two women resemble each other, and Nasyrova hoped to impersonate her victim after killing her. But Tsvyk survived. Defense attorney Christopher Hoyt says he is disappointed with the verdict and his client is exploring her options.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.