NYC woman convicted in poison cheesecake identity theft bid
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman accused of feeding poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike in a bid to steal the other woman’s identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Prosecutors say a jury found 47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova guilty on Wednesday of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk with cheesecake that had been laced with a powerful sedative. Prosecutors say the two women resemble each other, and Nasyrova hoped to impersonate her victim after killing her. But Tsvyk survived. Defense attorney Christopher Hoyt says he is disappointed with the verdict and his client is exploring her options.