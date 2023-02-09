Lawyer: Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged

U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders. The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks totaling more than $15,000 were from a checkbook that had been stolen from him. That’s according to a lawyer who said she helped Santos with the case. The theft charges were first reported Thursday by Politico. A lawyer for Santos did not return a message and a congressional aide declined to comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.