Gun safety bills gain in Minnesota amid Democratic control

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders. Both bills cleared their second House committee stops Thursday. But their future is less clear in the Minnesota Senate, where Democrats have only a one-seat majority.

