Ghana soccer player Atsu’s well-being, whereabouts unknown

Ghana international soccer player Christian Atsu is missing after the earthquake in Turkey following reports he had been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital. Atsu’s club and agent say they haven’t been able to confirm the former Chelsea and Newcastle forward’s well-being or whereabouts. Atsu plays for the Hatayspor club in the southern Turkish city of Antakya. The city is near the epicenter of the earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday and devastated the region. More than 17,000 people have been killed.

