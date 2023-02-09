DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved one step closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district. Republicans in the House approved a bill Thursday to require the Republican governor to appoint a five-member governing board over the Disney government. The proposal comes after a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the entertainment giant’s criticism of a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” Having a separate government allows the Disney government to issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Republican critics of the district argue it gives Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.

