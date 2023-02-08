Polish lawmakers approve law meant to help unlock EU funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lower house of parliament has given final approval to a new law on judicial accountability that the government believes will meet European Union expectations and help unfreeze billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds. Brussels has not released the funds amid a dragging dispute over Poland’s regulations that give the government political control over the judiciary, in violation of democratic rules. The right-wing government has proposed changes to the law, calling them a compromise that should meet the requirements, but which have drawn criticism. Lawmakers voted Wednesday 233-207 in favor of the new law. It still requires approval from President Andrzej Duda.

