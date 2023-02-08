Oregon governor: Agency leaders used jobs for personal gain

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has asked the board of commissioners of the state’s marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders who allegedly abused their position for personal gain. Kotek said the behavior is wholly unacceptable. Her letter sent Wednesday to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s board of commissioners did not detail the ethics violations. The board of commissioners is appointed by the governor and in turn selects the executive director. Kotek asked Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to conduct an independent civil investigation.

