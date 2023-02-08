Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:00 PM

Former college student pleads guilty to deadly sword attack

KION

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former University of Connecticut student has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 — one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states. Peter Manfredonia agreed to a 55-year prison sentence during a court hearing Wednesday in Rockville. Sentencing is set for April 20. His lawyer says he will plead guilty next week in connection with the second attack. Police say Manfredonia killed a man and wounded another with a sword in Willington on May 22, 2020, then killed a high school friend in Derby two days later. Manfredonia was eventually caught in Maryland.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content