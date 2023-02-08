Edmunds: Car shopping trends and tips for 2023
By RONALD MONTOYA
Edmunds
Shopping for a new or used car over the last few years has become a frustrating and expensive undertaking. For those who haven’t been in the market recently, car shoppers have had to deal with vehicle shortages, high prices, dwindling incentives and rising interest rates. Will 2023 bring any relief? Yes and no. Here are five important issues you need to know about the current car-buying climate, plus tips on how to make the best of them.