Utah man Googled ‘Gunshot in a house’ before murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had done online searches about how loud different guns sound and whether neighbors could hear gunshots five days before the killings, according to court records. A document containing the findings of a police search warrant says a search of Michael Haight’s phone showed he searched Google with the question, “can you hear a gunshot in a house.” He also researched how loud 9mm and 40mm guns were. The findings add weight to the notion that the Jan. 4 killings in the small town of Enoch were planned.

