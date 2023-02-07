UN nuclear chief underscores importance of Iran talks

LONDON (AP) — The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has underscored the urgency of resuscitating diplomatic efforts to limit Iran’s nuclear program. He says the situation could quickly worsen if negotiations fail. Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Tuesday the diplomatic effort “is not at its best point,” but it wasn’t his place to declare whether the process was “dead or alive.’’ However, he said progress is not impossible. Grossi said: “I hope to be able to re-set, restore, reinforce that indispensable dialogue. Without that, things are going to get worse.’’

