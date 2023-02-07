Suspect in off-duty NYPD officer shooting arrested at motel

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shooting an off-duty New York Police Department officer in the head during a botched robbery was arrested two days later at a suburban motel. Chief of Detectives James Essig says authorities believe 38-year-old Randy Jones shot 26-year-old Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday after luring him to a location in Brooklyn on the pretext that he was selling a car via Facebook Marketplace. Fayaz is hospitalized in grave condition. Jones was arrested Monday at a Days Inn in Nanuet, north of New York City. Charges against Jones are pending. Information on his attorney is not available.

