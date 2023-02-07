State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden’s speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s State of the Union time, that day when the president delivers a speech to Congress that tries to accomplish a lot. President Joe Biden will want to talk about his accomplishments, toss out some goals for this year, tick off things that need fixing and do some cheerleading for the nation. Doing all of that can take a while. President Bill Clinton gave the longest State of the Union speech, clocking in at one hour, 28 minutes in 2000. The award for the shortest one goes to President George W. Bush, who spoke for 47 minutes in 2002. The Associated Press is here to keep you updated on all the doings on Capitol Hill. Biden’s 9 p.m. speech will be livestreamed at APNews.com.

By The Associated Press

